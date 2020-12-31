RICHARD MEREDITH, 90, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Miller Meredith, died Dec. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from Owens-Illinois. A Celebration of Life will be conducted at 1 p.m. Jan. 2 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Miller Memorial Gardens, Crown City, Ohio. There will be no visitation before the service Saturday. www.regerfh.com.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.