RICHARD MEREDITH, 90, of Huntington, husband of Patricia Meredith, died Dec. 22 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a corrugator for Owens-Illinois. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
