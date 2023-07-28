The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

RICHARD PAUL BURROW, 60, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2023. He was born March 10, 1963, in Oklahoma, son of the late Charles Burrow and Marlene Haze Burrow. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tamara Cart Burrow; two sons, Anthony Michael Burrow and Ryan Daniel Burrow; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sherri Cart McClain (Patrick); one sister, Tracie Johnson; one brother, Wayne Burrow (Michelle); grandchildren Liam David Samson, Kylie Marie Farley, Rayna Aubreyelle Burrow, and Jackson Richard Burrow; four nieces; three nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Keith Watters. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you