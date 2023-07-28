RICHARD PAUL BURROW, 60, of Milton, passed away unexpectedly on July 25, 2023. He was born March 10, 1963, in Oklahoma, son of the late Charles Burrow and Marlene Haze Burrow. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Tamara Cart Burrow; two sons, Anthony Michael Burrow and Ryan Daniel Burrow; sister-in-law and brother-in-law Sherri Cart McClain (Patrick); one sister, Tracie Johnson; one brother, Wayne Burrow (Michelle); grandchildren Liam David Samson, Kylie Marie Farley, Rayna Aubreyelle Burrow, and Jackson Richard Burrow; four nieces; three nephews; and several great-nieces and great-nephews. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Memorial service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, July 29, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Keith Watters. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
