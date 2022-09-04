RICHARD PHILLIP HALL passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022 with family at his side in Orlando, Florida at the age of 81. He was born on March 23, 1941, in Huntington, West Virginia to Robert James and Mabel Diddle Hall and older brother Sterling Hall.

He grew up in Huntington where he attended high school at Marshall Lab School. He then attended college at Marshall University where he attained both a BA and BS degree. He went on to get his Masters in Geology at WVU in Morgantown, West Virginia. After Master program he worked as a Geological Engineer at Michael Baker Jr, Inc and was part of the planning for the interstate/bridges in Charleston, W.Va. He was a geologist at Union Oil and Gas in Winfield, W.Va. He was also the former Chief Gas Engineer and Operations Manager at Peoples Gas System which moved the family to Florida. Also in Florida, he owned his own company Orlando Classic Marble where he manufactured marble tubs and vanity tops. When he retired, he was a realtor for Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Orlando, Fla.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you