RICHARD PHILLIP HALL passed away peacefully on August 20, 2022 with family at his side in Orlando, Florida at the age of 81. He was born on March 23, 1941, in Huntington, West Virginia to Robert James and Mabel Diddle Hall and older brother Sterling Hall.
He grew up in Huntington where he attended high school at Marshall Lab School. He then attended college at Marshall University where he attained both a BA and BS degree. He went on to get his Masters in Geology at WVU in Morgantown, West Virginia. After Master program he worked as a Geological Engineer at Michael Baker Jr, Inc and was part of the planning for the interstate/bridges in Charleston, W.Va. He was a geologist at Union Oil and Gas in Winfield, W.Va. He was also the former Chief Gas Engineer and Operations Manager at Peoples Gas System which moved the family to Florida. Also in Florida, he owned his own company Orlando Classic Marble where he manufactured marble tubs and vanity tops. When he retired, he was a realtor for Coldwell Banker Real Estate in Orlando, Fla.
He married his first wife and high school sweetheart at the age of 19, Helen Callaway on November 2, 1960. Helen Hall Shaver resides in Charlotte, N.C. and Jacksonville, Fla., and also grew up in Huntington. He married his 2nd wife Diane West on September 8, 2007 who preceded him in death.
Richard is survived by his children, Richard Phillip Hall II and spouse Kelly, Christopher Sterling Hall and spouse Roxanne, Heather Botterio and spouse Eugene, and Beth Pauvlinch.
Richard's pride and joy were his 11 grandchildren Phillip Hall, Justin Hall, Lexi Hall, Nikki Hall, Christopher Hall, Callie Hall, Caitlin Hall, Cooper Hall, Joseph Botterio, Andrew Botterio, Ava Botterio and two great-grandchildren Lily and Leo Hall. He is also survived by stepchildren, Brandon West and spouse Shelley, and Brittany West along with two stepgrandchildren, Landon and Parker West. How blessed his family has been to have this man better known as Bapa; as a father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
He is also survived by his older brother Sterling Hall along with spouse RosaLee who currently reside in Beaufort, S.C., and Huntington, W.Va. Also survived by niece Christine Emerson and spouse Mike and nephew Sterling Hall II. "We are at Hilton Head beach and we see someone playing with the kids on the beach. It is Christmas morning and we see someone standing next to the tree and the presents, anxiously waiting more impatiently than the kids. We see a man sitting with our kids educating them about finances. And finally we watch as he creates something from planks of wood patiently instructing as he works." Those are just a few of the images of our dad that we his children Richard Phillip Hall II, Christopher Sterling Hall, and Heather Botterio are left with. How blessed we are to have these memories along with many more. Richard's passion was woodworking, kayaking and the family trips to Sanibel and later Hilton Head Island. His projects that were created and cherished by his wives, children and grandchildren will live on for many years to come. He will be remembered by his family for his unconditional love and devotion to his children and grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary with visitation 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service. Interment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park.
Richard dedicated 20 years of his life to advocating for abused, abandoned and neglected children. He was an active participant of the Florida Guardian ad Litem Program in Orlando, Fla., and found this work with children very fulfilling.
