RICHARD RUSSELL BISSETT (RUSS), 88, Seabrook Island, S.C., passed away on May 26, 2020, in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. He was born in Bayonne, New Jersey, on September 21, 1931. He was the son of William F. and Helen M. Bissett. He was an avid sports fan and participant. He lettered in four sports at Upsala College in East Orange, New Jersey, where he met his wife of 68 years, Shirley. In his junior year, he signed a baseball bonus contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers and played three years in the minor leagues before leaving in 1954. Russ worked for the International Nickel Company in their Sales Department and progressed in the company from assignments in Bayonne, NJ, New York City, Pittsburgh, Pa., and finally in the US headquarters facility in Huntington. He retired in 1987 as Vice President of Marketing and took up residence on Seabrook Island, S.C. Russ is survived by his wife, Shirley Ann, and two daughters, Jane Beth Curley and Debra Ann Bissett Ayres; his grandchildren, Michael Thomas Ayres, Catherine Jane Ayres Fiscus, Christopher James Russell Curley and Alexander William Michael Curley; his great-grandchildren, Quinn Aaron Fiscus, Lola Eden Fiscus, Zoe Olivia Ayres and the expected great-grandson Curley in July 2020. Arrangements will be made by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel, and expressions of sympathy may be viewed or made at www.jhenrystuhr.com.
