RICHARD S. MOBAYED of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with his Lord and God on Sunday, August 20, 2023, at the Woodlands Senior Living. A celebration of life will be conducted on Sunday, August 27 at 3 p.m. at Highlawn Presbyterian Church with Pastor Sharon Bell and Pastor Bonnie Boyce officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall for family and friends. Richard was born December 13, 1934, in Ashland, Ky., the son of the late Louis and Lavella Mobayed. Richard graduated from East High School, Marshall University, and the Louisville Presbyterian Theological Seminary. Following his seminary ordination in June 1960 Richard served pastorates in Kentucky, Missouri, and Delaware. Seeking more depth in his pastoral work, he completed a basic clinical education at the Kansas City Baptist Hospital followed by four units of clinical pastorate education at Delaware State Hospital; later retiring from the pastoral ministry while at the First Presbyterian Church, Gallipolis, Ohio, May 1999. One of his recent passions was the camaraderie and friendship among his docent volunteers at the Huntington Museum of Art. He loved giving tours to local students and discussing the latest exhibits and answering all their questions. He is survived by a loving family: wife Kay, daughter Julia Ann, son Andrew, son-in-law Rob and daughter-in-law Heather, grandchildren: Robert and Mary Dray, Ryan, and Peyton Mobayed. The family celebrates the Woodlands staff for their many acts of compassionate care for the family. ln lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Highlawn Presbyterian Church. Online memories and condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com with thanks.
