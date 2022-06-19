RICHARD THOMAS STAPLETON, 76, of Huntington, died June 5, 2022. Born March 7, 1946, in Paintsville, Ky., son of Jesse and Gertrude Stapleton. After graduating from Vinson High School in 1964, he graduated from DeVry Technical Institute as Certified Electrician, retired with 30 years as a Union Electrician out of IBEW #1 in Los Angeles, Calif., and was affiliated with IBEW #317 in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents Ashland and Virgie Stapleton and Jay F and Rouie Salyer Brown. Survivors include his partner, Nancy Regan; his daughters Terry Jane King of Tennessee, Barbara Santos of Huntington, and son Thomas (Amanda) Stapleton of Dallas, Texas; step-daughter Starling Gorecki, step-son Art McLeran; grandchildren Heather Merrill, Scott King, Stefan Santos, Whitney (Josh) Copley, AJ Stapleton; step-grandchildren Jesse Gorecki, Thomas Bocook, Karrissa (Jacob) Huffman, great-grandson Carson Copley and several step- great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Lorna Bowen, Karen Duncan and Sherry Hursman (Kenny Claxon); aunts Loretta Hetzer and Marty Bentley, all of Huntington. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rick was a poll worker in Wayne County Primary and General elections for many years. He was an MU supporter, enjoyed NASCAR racing and loved the LA Dodgers. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home is directing arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

