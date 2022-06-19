RICHARD THOMAS STAPLETON, 76, of Huntington, died June 5, 2022. Born March 7, 1946, in Paintsville, Ky., son of Jesse and Gertrude Stapleton. After graduating from Vinson High School in 1964, he graduated from DeVry Technical Institute as Certified Electrician, retired with 30 years as a Union Electrician out of IBEW #1 in Los Angeles, Calif., and was affiliated with IBEW #317 in Huntington. He was preceded in death by his parents, his grandparents Ashland and Virgie Stapleton and Jay F and Rouie Salyer Brown. Survivors include his partner, Nancy Regan; his daughters Terry Jane King of Tennessee, Barbara Santos of Huntington, and son Thomas (Amanda) Stapleton of Dallas, Texas; step-daughter Starling Gorecki, step-son Art McLeran; grandchildren Heather Merrill, Scott King, Stefan Santos, Whitney (Josh) Copley, AJ Stapleton; step-grandchildren Jesse Gorecki, Thomas Bocook, Karrissa (Jacob) Huffman, great-grandson Carson Copley and several step- great-grandchildren. Also surviving are sisters Lorna Bowen, Karen Duncan and Sherry Hursman (Kenny Claxon); aunts Loretta Hetzer and Marty Bentley, all of Huntington. He was loved and will be greatly missed by many cousins, nieces and nephews. Rick was a poll worker in Wayne County Primary and General elections for many years. He was an MU supporter, enjoyed NASCAR racing and loved the LA Dodgers. Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home is directing arrangements. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- W.Va.’s 50-50 custody law now in effect
- MU Board of Governors to meet in special session on proposed baseball stadium
- New principals approved for Huntington East Middle, Spring Hill Elementary
- 'Anchorman' actor arrested in Lawrence County while in region for events
- BUSINESS BEAT: New cannabis dispensary to open in Huntington
- Police roundup: Two women found shot to death inside Ashland apartment
- Michael Maddox
- UPDATE: Thousands still without power after strong storm
- Stephen Kent Cornwell
- Portion of old Marshall turf being sold to public
Collections
- Photos: Nitro Lady Wildcats Summer Hoops Shootout
- Photos: Marshall Basketball 2022 Team Camp
- Photos: KidsFest concludes with dance party at Pullman
- Photos: HPD swears in four new probationary officers
- Photos: Mayor Joseph L. Williams Jr. Fire Station groundbreaking ceremony
- Photos: Marshall Football conducts one-day camp
- Photos: Japanese Immersion Summer Camp showcase
- Photos: St. Cloud Commons Splash Pad
- Photos: Free Fishing Days
- Photos: Marshall University Juneteenth Celebration