RICHARD TOPPINS, 67, of Shelby, N.C., father of Stephanie Smith of Barboursville, Walter Toppins of Shelby and Jared Knight of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Feb. 20 at home. He was a union laborer. Funeral service will be at noon Feb. 26 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Toppins Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
