RICHARD WAYNE LINDENMUTH, 72, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Baraba Lindenmuth, died Feb. 9 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Evans Funeral Home Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to service. Per his wishes, his remains will be cremated following the services.

