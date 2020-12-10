RICK MARTIN FERENCE, 65, of Huntington, husband of Carlass Mae Ference, died Dec. 7 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a former Sheriff’s Deputy with Marion County and St. Joseph County, Indiana. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at obits@herald-dispatch.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 2 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by noon Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne man guilty of sexually abusing minor
- One jailed, one killed in Huntington shooting
- One dead in Cabell shooting, investigation underway
- Wayne County man dead after standoff, shootout with police
- DEA agent who helped take down drug lord after football career at MU has died
- Time added to murder sentence after Huntington shooting victim’s testimony
- Legendary C-K coach Ward dead at 91
- JOSHUA MICHAEL DAVIS
- LORETTA S. STEELE
- Chuck Landon: Loss to Rice will be difficult to forget
Images
Collections
- Photos: Chuck Yeager through the years
- Photos: Marshall football falls at home to Rice, 20-0
- Photos: 2020 Christmas Village at Heritage Farm
- Photos: Volunteers pack bags for donation at Orangetheory Fitness
- Photos: Milton Baptist Church conducts drive-thru Nativity Scene
- Photos: Dickess Christmas Tree Farm
- Photos: Boy's High School Basketball, Fairland vs. Piketon
- Photos: Ironton vs. Chesapeake, girls basketball
- Photos: Marshall vs. Wright State, men's basketball
- Photos: MU Women's Basketball takes on Radford