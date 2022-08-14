Rickey Lou Spurlock
SYSTEM

RICKEY LOU SPURLOCK, 68, of Lesage, W.Va., went home to be with the Lord, Thursday, August 11, 2022. He was born February 18, 1954 in Milton, W.Va., a son of Ella Stewart Scarberry and the late, Robert L. Spurlock. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Brenda Spurlock; one son, Travis Spurlock and wife, Amy; one granddaughter, Faith Elizabeth Spurlock. Honoring his wishes a private burial will be at Greenbottom Memorial Park, Lesage. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you