RICKY MERLIN JIVIDEN, 61, of Kenova, husband of Cynthia Pierce Jividen, passed from this life to a new life with Jesus on September 4, 2020. Ricky was born October 8, 1958, in Red House, W.Va., son of Glen (Belinda) Jividen and the late Edna Sexton Hatten. Ricky was preceded in death by sister, Andrea Jividen Pennington, and stepbrother, Benjamin “BJ” Ronk. He is survived by son, Joshua (Amanda) Jividen of Medina, Ohio; daughter, Amber Jividen of New Richmond, Ohio; brothers, Randy Jividen of Kenova and Anthony (Tammy) Jividen of Barboursville; stepsister, Stacie Ronk Patel (Mukesh) of Holly Springs, N.C.; and a host of uncles, aunts and cousins. Ricky served with the WV National Guard for eight years and also worked for the Norfolk & Southern Railroad for 23 years. Graveside service will be conducted 12:30 p.m. Monday, September 7, 2020, at Hillcrest Cemetery, Rt. 75, Kenova, with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. There will be no public visitation and no procession to the cemetery. Social distancing and mask are encouraged. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

