RICKY OTTO ROBINSON, 63 of Wayne, W.Va., died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Rick Perdue. Burial in Otto Pauley Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born May 23, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Coy Robinson and Jennie Marie Pauley Robinson. Rick worked the #1 mill for a number of years before moving to Fabribcation as a clip operator at Steel of West Virginia. Also preceding him in death was his daughter Nikki Robinson and brother Coy "Skippy" Robinson Jr. Survivors include his loving wife of nineteen years, Cristy Kay Petticrew Robinson; two stepsons, Christopher Petticrew (Ashley) of Dandridge, Tenn., Cody Petticrew of Wayne, W.Va.; two sisters, Neva Rice (Leon) of Kenova, W.Va., Coyleen S. Hale (Ricky) of Chesapeake, Ohio; a granddaughter, Laila Robinson; two step-grandchildren, Bella Petticrew and Sadie Petticrew; his nieces and nephews Ricky Eugene Lewis (Heidi), Ricky Scott, Wyatt Eugene Lewis, Zoe Lewis, Zeke Lewis, Jospeh "Bear" Lewis (Tonya), Abigail Lewis, Isaiah Lewis, Courtney Robinson, Phillip Marshall, Casey Marshall, Nathan Marshall, Brooklyn Ransby and Ryan Ransby; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne W.Va.

