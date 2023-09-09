RICKY OTTO ROBINSON, 63 of Wayne, W.Va., died Wednesday, September 6, 2023, at his residence. Funeral services at 1 p.m. Monday, September 11, 2023, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Rick Perdue. Burial in Otto Pauley Cemetery, Wayne, W.Va. He was born May 23, 1960, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Coy Robinson and Jennie Marie Pauley Robinson. Rick worked the #1 mill for a number of years before moving to Fabribcation as a clip operator at Steel of West Virginia. Also preceding him in death was his daughter Nikki Robinson and brother Coy "Skippy" Robinson Jr. Survivors include his loving wife of nineteen years, Cristy Kay Petticrew Robinson; two stepsons, Christopher Petticrew (Ashley) of Dandridge, Tenn., Cody Petticrew of Wayne, W.Va.; two sisters, Neva Rice (Leon) of Kenova, W.Va., Coyleen S. Hale (Ricky) of Chesapeake, Ohio; a granddaughter, Laila Robinson; two step-grandchildren, Bella Petticrew and Sadie Petticrew; his nieces and nephews Ricky Eugene Lewis (Heidi), Ricky Scott, Wyatt Eugene Lewis, Zoe Lewis, Zeke Lewis, Jospeh "Bear" Lewis (Tonya), Abigail Lewis, Isaiah Lewis, Courtney Robinson, Phillip Marshall, Casey Marshall, Nathan Marshall, Brooklyn Ransby and Ryan Ransby; and a host of additional family and friends. Visitation one hour prior to services at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne W.Va.
The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Tags
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.
Recommended for you
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com. Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication. Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.
Click Today's Obituaries to view all of the listings.
Most Popular
Articles
- Jack & the Bean serves coffee with smiles on opening day
- Second-half effort pushes Herd past Albany 21-17
- Chuck Landon: It wasn't a good win for MU
- Seneca Rocks gives visitors a new full-immersion nature experience
- Logan County couple celebrates 75th wedding anniversary
- Tight end Cade Conley impresses in Herd debut
- Newly formed group building bike trail in Huntington
- Two men arrested following incident Sunday
- Luke's Game Balls: Marshall grits it out vs. Albany
- People will be able to get drinks to-go in downtown Huntington starting Saturday
Collections
- Photos: Marshall fans tailgate before season opener against Albany
- Photos: Wilson Family Farm opens for the season
- Photos: 13th annual Huntington Music and Arts Festival
- Photos: Thundering Herd defeats Albany, 21-17
- Photos: "Mom Tackle Night" for Huntington football team
- Photos: Vehicle enthusiasts attend September Cruise Avenue event
- Photos: 58th annual Catlettsburg Labor Day Parade
- Photos: Marshall Theatre rehearses for "The Book of Will"
- Photos: Cabell Midland football defeats Spring Valley, 28-20
- Photos: High School Volleyball