RICKY RAY SALYERS, 63, resident of Circleville, Ohio, passed away on December 25, 2020, from early-onset Alzheimer’s. He was born in Huntington, West Virginia, on July 15, 1957, to his father, Ray, and mother, Wilma Salyers, whom he was preceded in death by. He is survived by two sisters, Linda and Charlotte, and brother, Gary, and many nieces and nephews; five children, Tina, Christy, Jason, Stephanie, Alyssa, and 17 grandchildren, Ethan Lewis, Mikie Saxton, Lindsey Saxton, Xander Sowards, Troy Sowards, Jason Walker Jr., Justin Walker, Jessica Walker, Jayden Walker, Jacob Walker, Jaxson Walker, Jalynn Walker, Jacob Vega, Matthew Vega, Mackenzie Vega, Luka Hannahs. His memorial will be graveside in the spring of 2021 for family and friends, announced at a later date. Cremation services have been entrusted to Buckeye Cremation by Schoedinger. www.buckeyecremation.com.
