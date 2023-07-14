RILEY V. STONE, 98, of Huntington, husband of Margaret Kitka Stone, died July 11 at Wyngate at River Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. He was a retired Cabell County Circuit Court Clerk. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 17 at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Highlawn Presbyterian Church, Hospice of Huntington or the charity of your choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
