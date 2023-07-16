The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

RILEY V. STONE, 98, went to his Heavenly home on Tuesday, July 11, 2023. He was born September 12, 1924, in Red Jacket, W.Va., to the late Riley and Maysha Bondurant Stone. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Carlton, Jack and Gerald Stone and a sister, Maysha Arlene Stone Melton.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Margaret "Margie" Kitka Stone, a daughter Carolyn Stone of Tampa, Fla., and a son John Stone (Debbie) of Huntington, W.Va.; two grandchildren, Meghan Miller (Troy) of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Alex Stone of Huntington, W.Va., and one great-grandson, Miles Riley Miller of Gallipolis, Ohio.

