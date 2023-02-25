Rilla Francis Kilver
RILLA FRANCIS KILVER, 98, was called home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother along with being a homemaker and a sales associate at various retail stores in the area. She was a member of the Good Samaritan Church and had previously been a pianist, organist, and Sunday School Teacher. She had also attended Second Presbyterian Church in Huntington and was a member of the OES Chapter #8.

She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Kilver; parents John R. "Rob" Bruce Sr., and Nevada Elizabeth Earl Bruce; two sisters, Marcella (George) Sizemore and Lillian (Jack) Johnson; a brother, John R. (Betty) Bruce Jr.; and a granddaughter, Deborah Kilver.

