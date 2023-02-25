RILLA FRANCIS KILVER, 98, was called home to be with the Lord on February 22, 2023. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother along with being a homemaker and a sales associate at various retail stores in the area. She was a member of the Good Samaritan Church and had previously been a pianist, organist, and Sunday School Teacher. She had also attended Second Presbyterian Church in Huntington and was a member of the OES Chapter #8.
She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Kilver; parents John R. "Rob" Bruce Sr., and Nevada Elizabeth Earl Bruce; two sisters, Marcella (George) Sizemore and Lillian (Jack) Johnson; a brother, John R. (Betty) Bruce Jr.; and a granddaughter, Deborah Kilver.
She is survived by a daughter, Roberta Ackerman of Huntington; a son, Fred (Carol) Kilver of South Point, Ohio; grandchildren Michael (Jan) Ackerman of Brendenberg, Ky., Elizabeth (Riley) Goodrich of Lexington, Ky.; Jacob (Natassia) Kilver of Almont, Mich., and Rebecca Kilver of South Point, Ohio; eight great-grandchildren, Isaak Ackerman, Evangeline, Seraphine, Adeline, and Josephine Goodrich and Amelia, Junia, and Lydia Kilver; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
She enjoyed cooking and planning and hosting family gatherings. She will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by her family. Visitation will be Sunday, February 26, 2023, from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. The memorial service will follow conducted by Pastor Steve Sullivan. Entombment will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Memorial gifts in her honor can be made to the Good Samaritan Church 1610 Florence Ave. Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
