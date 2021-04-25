RION WILLIAM FOSTER went valiantly home to be with the Lord on Friday, April 16, 2021, after a five-year battle with Ewings Sarcoma. Rion is survived by his proud father and best friend, Jason; loving mother, Amy; adoring younger sisters, Madeline and Grace; beloved and faithful dog, Scout; dedicated and loving grandparents, Imogene and Roger Foster and David and Carol Ramsey; Aunts and Uncles (Greg and Meighan Foster, Anne and Shawn Hayes, Sean and Taylor Ramsey, “Uncle” Carl Brunner); cousins (Joel Ludwig, Isaac Foster, Charlie and Courtland Ramsey); and a host of extended relatives, friends, church family and his cancer care team who was so loved by him. Rion was born on October 22, 2003, at the Portsmouth Naval Hospital in Virginia. He moved to Scott Depot at the age of eight. He attended Cross Lanes Christian School through the 8th grade and then Winfield High School through his junior year. He was a member of Mount Vernon Baptist Church and was very close to his pastor, Ron McClung. From an early age, Rion was very curious, bright, active and insightful beyond his years. He enjoyed baseball (pitching), basketball and golf; excelled in his studies; and was a huge fan of WVU basketball and the Pittsburgh Steelers. One of Rion’s most remarkable attributes was his indomitable spirit. Throughout battling a cancer diagnosis at the age of 12, he never questioned God’s faithfulness or goodness to him or complained of his lot. Instead, he was wholly compassionate and often acted as a big brother to other younger children battling cancer. During his many years of treatment, Rion’s extended family grew to include his care team at Edwards Comprehensive Cancer Center at Cabell Huntington Hospital, where he was beloved and admired and considered an honorary member of the staff. Rion’s life is a beautiful story of vibrant and assured faith in Jesus Christ, unshaken in the midst of extreme adversity and physical pain. His brilliant faith pierced the darkest storm clouds. He has been an encouragement and an inspiration to so many. His greatest hope was that his story would live beyond him and lead people to Christ, his Lord and Savior. Rion will be painfully missed by all those who were blessed to know and love him. Funeral services and interment will be held for immediate family members at Pineview Cemetery in Orgas, W.Va. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a Saturday in June or July at Mount Vernon Baptist Church for all who would like to attend. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations made to the St. Baldwicks Foundation. Online condolences at www.armstrongfuneralhomewv.net.
