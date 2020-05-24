RITA FAYE LEWIS DAMRON, 62, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Kenova Church of Christ, of which she was a member, with Minister Chris Stevens officiating. Interment will be in the Ward-Lewis Cemetery. She was born December 31, 1957, in Huntington, daughter of the late Thomas Fred and Mildred Ward Lewis. She was an Optometrist Technician with Bailey Eye Care. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by one brother, Gary Lee Lewis. She is survived by her beloved husband of 41 years, Paul “PD” Damron; two sons and daughters-in-law, Michael Paul Damron (April) and Jason Scott Damron (Katy); two grandchildren, Chloe and Liam; three siblings, Larry Lewis, Carla Workman (David) and Terry Lewis (Sonja); and several nieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to nurses and staff at St. Mary’s Infusion Department, Dr. Janet Wallace, Dr. Silberman and staff at HIMG and Dr. James Pingpank and staff at UPMC in Pittsburgh. She dearly loved her animals Darby, Kate, Katelyn and Bryson. Memorial contributions may be made to Little Victories Animal Shelter, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545. An extra special thanks to Katy and April for their love and care. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, May 25, 2020, at the Kenova Church of Christ. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is caring for the Damron family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
