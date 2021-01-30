RITA JOY THOMPSON, 73, of Leicester, N.C., formerly of Genoa, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 23, 2021 in Mission Hospital in Asheville, N.C. She was born January 7, 1948 in Barberton, Ohio, a daughter of the late Lindsey Thompson and Tressie Schuff Thompson. Rita was a 1965 graduate of Fort Gay High School and was a homemaker. Her husband Glen Thompson Jr. also preceded her in death, along with a daughter, Glenna Thompson; a sister, Wanda Smith; three brothers, Gary, Ray and Jack Thompson. Survivors include three daughters, Beverly Carroll, Shiela Thompson, Jennifer Richmond (Wes); a son, Glen Thompson III (Janetta); a sister, Judy Henderson; nine grandchildren, Ryan Miller, Rita Brewster, Corry Heath-Miller, Cherie Timberlake, Elizabeth Jackson, Ambria Thompson, Glen Thompson IV, McKenna Thompson and Mehgann Thompson; six great-grandchildren, Aella Brewster, Taelin Brewster, Jaire Brewster, Nikkita Heath-Miller, Hayden Heath-Miller and Raven Heath-Miller. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, January 31, 2021 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Pastor Fred Ferguson officiating. Burial will follow in Thompson Cemetery, Genoa, W.Va. Visitation will be from noon until service time Sunday at the funeral home. Due to Covid-19, masks and social distancing will be required.

