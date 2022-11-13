Rita Sharon Searles
RITA SHARON SEARLS, 72 of Hurricane, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2022, after a long illness with metastatic breast cancer. She was a faithful daughter, wife, mother and sister and her devotion to others is phenomenal. She received her bachelor's degree of Education from WV State University in December of 1990 and worked in head Start in Lincoln and Cabell County and WVU extension services in Lincoln and Putnam Counties. She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Irene Chapman. She is survived by her husband, Paul Searls, daughter Kathy Anderson, son David Searls, brother Gary Chapman, sister-in-law Wanda Rice and granddog Baxter Anderson. There will be a memorial service at noon Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Forrest Burdette Memorial United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Salvation Army, 1227 3rd Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701 or salvationarmypotomac.org Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.

