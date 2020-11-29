RITCHIE DALE FLUTY, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., left this world for Heaven on Friday, November 27, 2020, in Huntington, W.Va., at his home, surrounded by loved ones. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Funeral services will be held 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home with Pastor Chuck McCormick of Rt. 60 Freewill Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Arrangements are made by Rollins Funeral Home. Ritchie Dale Fluty was born in Williamson, W.Va., the only son to Dick and Bertha Justice Fluty, on September 28, 1951. He was a carpenter and a coal miner for Wolfe Creek Collieries. He was a gospel song writer and enjoyed playing guitar and piano, passing down his musical talent. Ritchie Dale Fluty is preceded in death by his father, Dick Fluty, a granddaughter, Skyler Jade Winnett, and sister, Carol Sue Fluty Moore. Ritchie Dale Fluty is survived by his daughters, Angela (Kevin) Woods, Tamela (Butch) Caudill, Tangela (Jason) Winnett, and sons, Keith (Jackie) Hodge, Chandler Dale Fluty, Ryan Nicholas Fluty and Justin Kyle Fluty; grandchildren, Charlie Sr. (Traci) Woods, Mark (Lauren) Giffin, Ritchie Giffin, Sam (Molly) Winnett, Savannah Winnett, Tyler Winnett, Jaci Winnett, Jaylee Winnett, Jaxon Hodge and Jaron Hodge; great-grandchildren, Caroline Woods, Cheyanne Woods, Charlie Woods Jr., Markie Giffin, Kaylee Giffin, Hailee Winnett and Mathew Winnett; three sisters, Dea (James) Michael, Brenda (Dave) Hardin and Faye (Steve) Marple; along with many nieces and nephews he loved dearly, and a special friend, Margie Merritt.
