ROBBIE LEE BROWN, 58 years old, gained his wings on January 5, 2022, where he resided in Clearfield, Pa. He was born to Robbie Alice Brown Motley on August 28, 1963, in Huntington, W.Va., and raised by his late stepfather, Ashley J. Motley. He was a contracted employee with the Painters Union of Charleston, W.Va., since 2008. He later was employed as a Team Leader at Lowe’s Home Improvement Store for over three years. He showed great leadership skills and won many awards for his strong and dedicated hard work. At an early age, he took on a passion for music, sports, working out and liked watching Western movies. He was a true hardcore Cleveland Browns football fan. He attended Huntington High School, where he excelled in school and enjoyed playing on the football team. Robbie loved his family and was welcomed to his new life by his late Aunt Imogene Scott; Uncle John E. Hawkins; siblings, Valerie Brown, Necia Brown and Lisa Motley; niece, Teesa Brown; great-nephew, Antwan Grant; and cousin, Tonetta Scott. He is also survived by his son, Michael Bush, and granddaughter, Sophia Bush of Cleveland, Ohio; and siblings, Tony Brown, Keith Brown, Eva Motley and Tina Motley. He had many nieces and nephews: Robbie Allison Motley, Alphonso Brown, Clyde Brown, Kaitlyn (Rodney) Thorne, Rhisa Brown, Korey Long, Derek Brown and Tisha M. Jordan. He was also loved by several great-nieces, -nephews, cousins and friends; also his significant other/fiancée, Jennifer Mease of Clearfield, Pa.; close relatives, Troy Cochran, Sheneka Scott, Taijeanna and Jaylen Motley; and special family, Connie Aliff, Melissa Adkins and Brandy Adkins. Tribute and memorial celebration will be at a later date.

