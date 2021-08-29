ROBBIN M. BRUMFIELD, 67, of San Antonio, Texas, went home to be with her Lord on Monday, June 28, 2021. She was born January 2, 1954, in Prichard, W.Va., a daughter of the late William and W. Marie Brumfield. She retired from Chase Bank and spent her days crafting with her dog, Luna. She is survived by two daughters, Maria Danielle Primm and Courtney Danae Glade (Chris); one son, William Michael David Primm; grandchildren, Kelly Darst, Kyle Darst, Tristan Primm and Clayton Primm. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Highland Cemetery, Huntington. 

