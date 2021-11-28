ROBERT A.W. LEWIS, 65, of Huntington, passed away on Wednesday, November 17, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was born on December 22, 1955, in Huntington, to the late Robert and Catherine Riley Lewis. He was preceded in death by his brother, Gregory Lewis. He is survived by his wife, Penny Weiser Lewis; sister, Angela McDaniel (John); brother, Danny Lewis (Tammy); and several nieces and nephews. He was a Navy Vet for 13 years and served aboard the Nimitz. He attended Huntington East High School and worked as a millwright and self-employed. Funeral Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, with Donald McCloud of River Cities Lighthouse Church officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you