ROBERT ALAN ARNOLDT, 49, of Prichard, W.Va., passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Arnoldt. Robby is survived by his mother and stepfather, Gladys and John Roush; wife, Heather Goodman Arnoldt; three children, Kyra, Bryson and Kayden; sisters, Toni Arnoldt and Jessie Arnoldt; brothers, Brian Arnoldt and Jake Arnoldt; stepbrothers, Andy Roush and Adam Roush. The family will receive visitors on Saturday, February 27, 2021, from noon to 2 p.m. at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

