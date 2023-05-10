ROBERT "ROBBIE" ALLAN DAVIS, 59 of Milton, W.Va., passed away on Monday, May 8, 2023. He was born April 12, 1964, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of Patty Clagg Davis and the late Leo Davis. In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a brother, Jeffery Davis. He was a truck driver with North American Van Lines. He will be deeply missed by his friends and family. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, May 11, 2023, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Pastor Greg Lunsford officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Friends may visit from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be sent to www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you