ROBERT ALLEN ELKINS, 58, of Wayne, died Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Chattanooga, Tenn. He was born March 7, 1962, in Huntington, and worked with the U.S. Postal Service for 27 years. His mother, Sylvia Hill, preceded him in death along with his stepfather, Delbert Hill, and special aunt, Ella Davis. Survivors include his wife, Lori Pruitt Elkins; his children, Ryan (Shelby) Elkins of Charlotte, N.C., Emily Elkins and Alex Elkins, both of Wayne, as well as Justin Webb of Wayne, who he loved as a son; one dear grandson, Graham Elkins of Charlotte, N.C.; special cousin, Yvonne Webb of Wayne; and cousins and friends too numerous to mention. A Celebration of Robert’s Life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020, at Beech Fork Marina, Shelter P3, Lavalette, W.Va. Arrangements entrusted to Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.

