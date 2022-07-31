A memorial service and celebration of the lives of ROBERT MORTON LEVY and JOYCE GREENFIELD LEVY, husband and wife for 72 years, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, August 5, 2022, at B'nai Sholom Congregation, followed by a reception in the Temple social hall. Joyce died on October 27, 2021, and Bob died seven weeks later on December 14, 2021, both at the Woodlands Retirement Community. They are survived by their children, Peter (and Kelly) Levy of Huntington, Joel (and Shaunna) of Portland, Oregon, Jane (and William) Campbell, also of Portland; six grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; Bob is also survived by a sister, Lois Fineman and Joyce is survived by a brother, Richard Greenfield. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to either the Huntington Museum of Art or B'nai Sholom Congregation. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

