ROBERT ANDREW GILKERSON, 79, of Naples, Fla., formerly of Pataskala, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 19, 2021, in Naples Community Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, October 30, 2021, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova with Pastor Scott Byard officiating. Interment will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery with the American Legion Post 93 Honor Guard conducting military rites. Robert was born May 29, 1942, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas Andrew and Roberta Dillon Gilkerson. He was retired from AT&T with 30 years of service. He was a member of the Moose Lodge, Ralph R. Rickly Lodge No. 670 F&AM of Columbus, Ohio, and the Shriners. Robert was a veteran, having served in the U.S. Marine Corps. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Thomas Gilkerson aka Uncle Toy. Survivors include three daughters and sons-in-law, Bobette Looney (Jim), Rhonda Sutton (Pat) and Kim Young (Tim); one brother, Lee Gilkerson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and other family members. Friends may call two hours prior to the service on Saturday at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com. 

