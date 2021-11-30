ROBERT “BOB” DALE HOLMES SR., age 81, of Huntington, W.Va., went to be with his Lord on November 28, 2021. He will always be lovingly remembered by his wife of 59 years, Nora Holmes; children, Rhonda Ferrigno, Bobby Holmes and wife Venus, Jason Holmes and wife Jennifer; grandchildren, Brittany Ferrigno, Josh Holmes, Alexis Ferrigno, Madison Haikal and husband Elias, Jaxon Holmes, Jade Holmes and Jonah Holmes; and great-grandchild, Charlee Ann Haikal. He was preceded in death by Irene Holmes (mother), Liz and Mac McIntyre (aunt and uncle), and Nick Ferrigno (son-in-law). Bob, whose handle was Br’er Rabbit, was a long-range truck driver and logged well over 3 million miles in his career. He was an avid reader of the Bible and enjoyed getting his laps in at Ritter Park. His heart was guided by his faith in Jesus Christ and his actions guided by love and loyalty to family. He attended Highlawn Full Gospel Assembly. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, W.Va., Pastor Charlie Cremeans officiating; burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 1, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you