ROBERT “BOB” EUGENE DANIELS, 86, husband of Gayle Daniels, passed away on Friday, March 18, 2022, at Pathway at Daisy Hill Senior Living in Versailles, Kentucky. Born July 20, 1935, in Tutor Key, Kentucky, he was the son of the late Edd and Callie Adams Daniels. Bob graduated from Oil Springs High School, where he was a standout basketball player. After being recruited by several colleges, he attended Western Kentucky University, where he played basketball and baseball. In 1956, Bob married the love of his life, Gayle Bryant, then in 1957 he was drafted by both the Pittsburgh Pirates MLB team and the Cincinnati Royals NBA team. After a professional baseball career, Bob coached high school basketball for Sacramento High School and Muhlenberg Central High School in Kentucky. He then went on to be the Head Coach at Kentucky Wesleyan College, where they won 3 Division II NCAA National Championships. In 1971, while coaching at Kentucky Wesleyan College, he was named Division II National Coach of the Year. Bob was then named the Head Coach at Marshall University. After his coaching career, Bob owned and operated Bob Daniels Sporting Goods in Lexington for 22 years. He has since been inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame at both Western Kentucky University and Kentucky Wesleyan College.
Bob was a great coach and mentor, but most of all he was a very caring and devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was also a faithful member of Versailles Baptist Church. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, James Ervin Daniels.
Bob will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 63 years, Gayle Bryant Daniels, daughter, Gaye Lynn Daniels Barnard, Versailles, son, Robert Scott (Audre) Daniels, Wheaton, IL, sisters, Jo Ann Price, Lexington, Geraldine Combs, Bowling Green, grandchildren, Caroline Barnard (Nathan) Richmond, Southaven, MS, Elizabeth Barnard, Lexington, Ellen Meredith Daniels, Chicago, IL, Robert Samuel Daniels, Wheaton, IL, great-grandson, Tate Robert Richmond, as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Blackburn & Ward Funeral Home, 161 Broadway Street, Versailles, Kentucky. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Saturday, March 26, 2022, at Versailles Baptist Church, 125 E. Green Street, Versailles, Bill Rieser officiating. Masks are optional. Interment will follow the funeral at Rose Crest Cemetery, Versailles, Kentucky, where pallbearers are Sam Daniels, Nathan Richmond, Garrett Conyers, John Schrader, Denny Vincent and Ted Hill. Honorary pallbearers are the members of Bob’s Sunday School class at Versailles Baptist Church. Memorial donations in Bob’s memory are suggested to Bluegrass Navigators Hospice, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, KY 40504. The family would like to especially thank the exceptional staff of the Pathway Memory Care unit at Daisy Hill and his private caregivers. Friends and family are encouraged to leave messages of condolence and share memories on Bob’s tribute wall.