ROBERT “BOB” FRANKLIN HOWERTON, 86, of Huntington, passed away Friday, August 13, 2021, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, August 20, 2021, at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Pastor Dan Preece. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. He was born July 21, 1935, in Wayne County, W.Va., a son of the late Granville Thomas Howerton and Ida Mae Ferguson Howerton. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his brothers, Orion, BJ (Thomas, Jr.), William Arthur (Art), James Henry (Jim), Azel, Virgil, John Homer; sisters, Kathleen, Marjorie Mae, Gladys (Perdue), Betty Jane (Martin) and Hazel (Gooderham). Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Audrey Lois Pyles Howerton; daughter, Pam (Gary) McCullough; son, Phillip (Dena) Howerton; grandsons, Daniel (Kristen) Howerton, Adam (Lindsay) Howerton, Seth (Jessica) Howerton and Jonah (Makayla) Howerton; ten great-grandchildren, Silas, Audie Mae, Amelia, Ellis, Ezra, Everett, Eli, Ella, Easton and Sadie; many loved nieces and nephews; and sister-in-law, Glenna Christian. Bob loved the Lord and his church family at Victory Baptist Church in Kenova, W.Va., where he was a longtime member and a deacon. Bob was a retired Gunnery Sgt. after serving 21 1/2 years in the US Marine Corps. After retirement, he, like his father and grandfather, worked as a carpenter. Bob and his son Phil worked together remodeling homes in Huntington for many years. He and Audrey traveled extensively before and after retirement, going to 48 of 50 states. Bob loved gardening, happily tending his plants and enjoying eating the fruits and vegetables of his labor. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Jessica Scaggs for all the wonderful and loving caregiving over the years, whom he loved like a daughter. Also special thanks to Hospice of Huntington nurses and aides for their gentle and thoughtful care. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
