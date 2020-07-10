Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT “BOB” SLONE, 77, of Ceredo, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at his residence. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Interment will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He was born December 24, 1942 in Frankfort, Ky., a son of the late Harlon and Opal McPeak Slone. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary G. Pennington Slone. He is survived by his children and their spouses, Lynn Slone-Miller (Dan), Steve Slone (Donna), Angela Walker (Gemaun), Donna Walters (Kenny), Wes Slone (Pearl), Frankie Slone (Emily), Lexi Slone (Colin), Robert Slone Jr. and Trish Heathcote; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren and numerous other family members. He also leaves behind special friends Bill Howard and Don Adkins. Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com

