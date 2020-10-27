Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT "BOBBY" GLENN TANNER JR., 49, of Huntington went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020, at his residence. Bobby was born September 10, 1971, in Huntington, W.Va. He was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, an electrician and an engineer. Bobby was an avid outdoorsman; he enjoyed both hunting and fishing. He cared for everyone and anyone no matter if he knew you or not. He would give you the shirt off his back whether you were family or it was your first time meeting him. He was a good person, a jack-of-all-trades and a man of his word. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Grover and Pauline Fortner; papaw. Fred R. Tanner Sr.; and uncle. Jerry Fortner. He is survived by his father, Robert Glenn Tanner; his mother, Nancy (Dominic II) Prino; a daughter, Tori Lycans; one grandson, Kyuss Lycans; a sister, Andrea (Paul) Bennett; two nieces, Allie and Morgan Bennett; and an uncle, Fred R. (Joyce) Tanner Jr. A celebration of life service will be conducted at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

