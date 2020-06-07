ROBERT BOOTH, 82, of The Villages, Florida, was called to be with Christ on May 26, 2020, at his home in the company of his family and visited and comforted by many of his friends in the days preceding. Robert Booth was born on March 22, 1938, in Huntington, W.Va., to Waldo and Sadie Booth. Robert “Bob” Booth was a 20-year veteran of the US Navy and was honorably discharged June of 1976. After his Navy career, he started a second one working in the laser industry, eventually co-founding Lee Laser in 1984. After a second career there, he eventually retired to The Villages in 1999 with his wife, Dianne Booth, who was called home to Christ on August 23, 2014. Bob is survived by his three children, Kevin Booth, Seymour, Tenn., Bryan Booth (wife Ardis), Rockford, Tenn., and Amy Sanders (husband Ron), Sorrento, Fla., as well as nine grandchildren and thirteen great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church in The Villages on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Navy Memorial Fund, Cornerstone Hospice and Trinity Lutheran Church. All are organizations Bob was very fond of and cared deeply about. Sentiments can be left online at www.hiers-baxley.com.
