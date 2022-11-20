Robert Brian Barker
ROBERT BRIAN BARKER, 59, of Huntington, passed away November 16, 2022 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside and military services will be conducted at noon Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington, by Rev. Gregory Markins. He was born June 10, 1963, in Memphis, Tenn., a son of the late Robert J. Barker and Mary T. Barker. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served on the USS Hermitage and was commanding officer of the Sea Cadets, in Huntington, W.Va. He also volunteered with Boy Scouts Troop 733. He is survived by his wife, Diana Belt Barker; one daughter, Heather Barker of Huntington; one son, Robert N. Barker of Barboursville; one aunt, Rosemary Barker of South Carolina, who was more like a sister; and special four-legged girls, Chloe, Jasmine, and Sass. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Dillon Chapel United Methodist Church, 4421 16th Street Road, Huntington, WV 25701. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

