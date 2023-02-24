Robert (Butch Porter) Clay

ROBERT CLAY (BUTCH PORTER) of Branchland, born February 2, 1948, passed away peacefully in his home on February 22, 2023, at the age of 75. Butch was preceded in death by his mother, Tennessee Porter, father Dencil Pat Porter and a brother, Mark Porter. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edith Adkins Clay, son Terry Clay (Elisa) daughter Lisa Clay Adkins (Robbie), daughter Summer Clay Nottingham (Aaron), grandchildren Brandon Adkins, Megan Clay, Alex Clay, Isaac Nottingham and Sawyer Nottingham, one great-grandchild, Ember Clay, brother Bruce Porter. Honoring Butch's request there will be no funeral or memorial service. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
BERTIE MAE STAMPER BURDETTE, 81, of Ona, W.Va., passed away peacefully on Monday February 13…
Search Past Obituaries
Submit An Obituary
We accept obituaries only from the funeral home in charge. For information on submitting an obituary, please contact The Herald-Dispatch by phone at 304-526-2793 or email at hdobits@hdmediallc.com.
Obituaries for The Herald-Dispatch must be received by 4 p.m. to appear in the next day’s publication.
Obituaries for the Wayne County News, which publishes on Wednesday, must be received by 1 p.m. Tuesday.