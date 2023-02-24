Robert (Butch Porter) Clay
ROBERT CLAY (BUTCH PORTER) of Branchland, born February 2, 1948, passed away peacefully in his home on February 22, 2023, at the age of 75. Butch was preceded in death by his mother, Tennessee Porter, father Dencil Pat Porter and a brother, Mark Porter. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Edith Adkins Clay, son Terry Clay (Elisa) daughter Lisa Clay Adkins (Robbie), daughter Summer Clay Nottingham (Aaron), grandchildren Brandon Adkins, Megan Clay, Alex Clay, Isaac Nottingham and Sawyer Nottingham, one great-grandchild, Ember Clay, brother Bruce Porter. Honoring Butch's request there will be no funeral or memorial service. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.

