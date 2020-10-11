Essential reporting in volatile times.

ROBERT CLINTON WALKER, 74, of Kenova, passed away Friday, October 2, 2020, at his residence. Robert was born May 1, 1946, in Catlettsburg, Ky., a son of the late Robert and Ruby Cyrus Walker. He was a retired Lab Supervisor from Ashland Oil and Marathon Oil. Survivors include his beloved wife, Margaret Reeves Walker; one son and daughter-in-law, Robert A. Walker (Laura); one daughter, Mary E. Walker; two grandsons, Ryan A. Walker and Eli L. Walker; one sister, Louann; and two brothers, Glenn and Decker. There will be no services at this time. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

