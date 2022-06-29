Robert Dale Parsons

ROBERT DALE PARSONS passed away Thursday, June 23, 2022. He was the son of Herbert O'Dell Parsons Jr. and Janet Lee Frampton Parsons. Robert was a graduate of Huntington East High School class of 1971. He worked for NAPA Auto Parts for many years in the 1970s and 80s until he had to go on disability. He is preceded in death by his parents, sister Patricia Ann Parsons-Mills, brother David Allen Parsons and a nephew, David Allen Parsons II. He is survived by his brother Herbert O'Dell Parsons III and a niece, Christina Marie Carpenter. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 30, 2022, at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. The family will receive friends after 10 a.m. on Thursday.

