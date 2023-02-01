ROBERT DALE ROBERTSON, 68 of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Saturday, January 28, 2023, at his residence. He was born June 7, 1954, in Cleveland, Ohio, a son of the late Howard and Nora Emma Watts Robertson. He was a self-employed contractor. He loved playing with his grandchildren and his hobby was playing guitar and Bluegrass music. Survivors include three daughters, Leanette Chapman Grimm (Chris Grimm) of Barboursville, W.Va., Amanda Robertson (Mary Skaggs) of Kenova, W.Va., and Amelia Robertson of Barboursville; four grandchildren, Jacob Gundler and Amber Chapman (Gavin Vanover) of Barboursville, Brooklynn Wiley of Wayne, W.Va., and Peyton Clay of Barboursville; his former wife and longtime friend, Evangeline Mccoy of Barboursville; a sister, Patricia Fuller of Bidwell, Ohio; two brothers, James Robertson and Curtis Robertson, both of Kiahsville, W.Va; and his special animal friends, Prince, Lucy, and Bodee. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
