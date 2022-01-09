ROBERT DENNIS “BEAR” BARRETT, 85, of Pasadena, Md., beloved husband of 55 years to the late Margaret Lee “Margy” Barrett (Minichan), passed away January 6, 2022.
Bob was born in Huntington, Cabell County, W.Va., the son of the late Robert Graves Barrett and Irma Cook Barrett.
Known to all as “Bear,” Bob Barrett was a great husband, a caring father and a devoted friend. He never knew a stranger and would share stories with all — stories about running a touchdown while holding up pants that were too large or wrestling a bear at the Huntington, W.Va., Civic Center on a dare, proudly earning his “Bear” nickname! Bob had a treasure trove of stories of growing up in W.Va. and S.C., of working as young boys at the family fish camp where his brother Skip and he would guide bass fishermen by day on Lake Murray and learn how to win at poker and dominoes from those same fishermen late into the night, of bending rules and having fun with his University of South Carolina football teammates, and more than 50 years of late-night poker matches with the regular gang in Huntington, W.Va.
Bob and Margy were married on December 28, 1961, and were together for 55 years when Margy passed in 2017. Bob dearly loved his wife and devoted himself to her care during her final years. Bob was a fantastic father who coached or attended every sporting event, cheered at every dance recital and proudly supported Scouting activities for both of his children. From playing Santa to teaching them to water ski, Bob loved all aspects of fatherhood. Bob remained a huge part of his children’s lives and his daughter’s family; they were blessed to have him living with them in 2021-22. Prior to his move, Bob loved being a part of the Timberlake Community, where he lived for more than 40 years, taking his daily walk and sharing, living and loving life with his many neighbor friends who were a comfort to him.
Part of Bob’s childhood was spent in Chapin, South Carolina, where he lived at the family fishing camp and attended his first year of high school. He loved South Carolina and sharing the memories and recreation of Lake Murray with his family and friends well into his later years.
Any sports fan living in Barboursville during the 1950s knew of Bob Barrett. Not only was he on the Barboursville winning basketball team, one of his most prized early memories was sharing Barboursville High School’s only West Virginia football state championship in 1953 with his coaches and teammates. The state of West Virginia honored Bob, presenting him the Harrison H. Kennedy Award in 1954 recognizing him as West Virginia’s outstanding high school athlete. Bob initially accepted a football scholarship to the University of Notre Dame “Fighting Irish,” transferring after his freshman season to the University of South Carolina “Gamecocks,” where he played football from 1955-1958. Upon graduation with a degree in education, Bob was drafted and played football with the NFL’s Chicago Cardinals, finishing his professional career with the CFL’s Montreal Alouettes.
After his football career, Bob returned to Huntington, West Virginia, where he met and married Margy Minichan, the love of his life. He retired from a lengthy career at INCO, (Special Metals Corporation) in electron microscopy and filled his free time with travels to see his children, trips with special friends and family members, golf and poker. A devout Christian, he was a charter member of Christ the King Lutheran Church in Huntington, W.Va., where he remained active until his move to Maryland.
Survivors include his brother, Joseph C. Barrett (Janelle), West Columbia, S.C.; sister-in-law, Mary D. Minichan, Barboursville, W.Va.; son, Robert N. Barrett (Kasie), Chatsworth, Ga.; and daughter, Beth B. Bogard (Brian), Pasadena, Md.; grandchildren, Barrett J. Bogard and Braxton L. Bogard, Pasadena, Md., and Darya L. Bryant, Owen D. Barrett and Rose E. Barrett, Chatsworth, Ga.
Due to COVID-19, no immediate services are planned. The family is planning a celebration of life in late summer 2022 in Huntington, W.Va.
Inurnment will be with his wife and his wife’s parents in the mausoleum of Ridgelawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington, W.Va.
In lieu of flowers or memorial contributions, please consider a monetary donation in memory of Robert Barrett to ECCHO Food Bank, 1038 Smith St., Milton, WV 25541, where Bob donated much of his time helping those in need in his later years, or to the charity of your choice.