On Sunday, January 23, 2022, ROBERT ERNEST “BOB” WATSON went home to be with the Lord that he walked with daily for most of his life. He was a retired steelworker from Special Metals in Huntington, W.Va. He was born September 12, 1938, in Clarksburg, W.Va., to Harold Albert Watson and Edith Robinson Watson. He leaves behind a loving wife of 63 years, Esta Tomblin Watson; a son, Robert Harold Watson of Wayne, W.Va.; and three wonderful grandchildren he loved very much, Olivia Danielle Watson of Barboursville, W.Va., Stephanie Paige Watson and Elijah Robert Watson, both of Wayne, W.Va. In addition, many, many church brothers, sisters and friends survive. He was a member of Elmwood Baptist Church almost since its beginning, where he served as Clerk of the Church and the Association, and bass singer for many years. He loved to sing and go to church. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Elder Charley Paulsen and Elder Worney Meeks. Burial will follow in Sol Perry Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, W.Va. He will be sadly missed by all who knew him.

