ROBERT EUGENE BEHELER, 73, of Mooresburg, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, W.Va., died Monday, October 19, 2020, at the Corbin House in Morristown, Tenn. He was born February 22, 1947, son of the late Howard and Rosemary Wagner Beheler. Robert served in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was also a retired Electrician with Local No. 317 IBEW. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Richard Beheler. Robert is survived by his sons, Phillip Beheler of Mooresburg, Tenn., and Thomas Beheler of DeLand, Fla. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Robert and Brenda Millican. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. American Legion Post 139, Milton, W.Va., and West Virginia Honor Guard will provide military rites at the cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday, October 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Those attending the visitation and funeral service are asked to follow current COVID-19 guidelines. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.

