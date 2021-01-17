ROBERT EUGENE “GENE” MCCOY, 76, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 15, 2021, at the Sanctuary of The Ohio Valley. Gene was born August 14, 1944, in Wayne Co., W.Va., a son of the late Leonard and Mary Stafford McCoy. He was a retired truck driver with Special Metals. Gene was an avid fan of Cars Cruise In. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister, Sattie Mossman, and a brother, Thomas McCoy. Survivors include his beloved wife, Marilyn Howell McCoy; one daughter, Sherri Lykins (James); one brother, Donald McCoy (Mary); grandson, Austin Lykins; special nephew, Ray Mossman (Reba); and several nieces and nephews. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is assisting the family. Social distancing and masks will be required. All services will be private. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.

