ROBERT F. ANDERSON passed away on January 5, 2023, in Tucson, Arizona. Bob was born on November 21, 1937, in Cincinnati, Ohio, to the late Spencer and Margret Anderson. He was raised in Huntington, graduating from Marshall Lab School and Marshall University. After graduating from Marshall, he went to work for American Cyanamid in New Jersey where he developed several patents for the company then marketed them internationally. It was in New Jersey where he met and married his late wife, Patricia Anderson. After retiring they relocated to Tucson, Arizona. Bob was survived by his brother John (Patty) and their family. There were no services. Those who wish may make a donation to First Presbyterian Church, 1015 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701 where Bob was a lifelong member or to a charity of one's choice.
