ROBERT FRANK BEZIO, 80, of Huntington, passed away August 7, 2023, at St. Mary's Medical Center. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 12, 2023, at Crook Cemetery, Huntington. He was born February 20, 1943, in Wendell, Mass., a son of the late Harold and Kathleen Tipton Bezio. He was preceded in death by his daughter Elsie Capodlo and grandchild Donnie Capodlo. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Triplett Bezio; daughter Angela Ferguson of Huntington; and three grandchildren, Kimberly Capodlo, Colton Ferguson and Austin Ferguson. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
