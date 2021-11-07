ROBERT FRANKLIN MORRIS JR., 84, of Huntington, passed away on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was born on February 2, 1937, in Huntington, the son of the late Frank and Toka Cole Morris. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sisters, Charles “Bub” Morris, Helen Squires, Mary “Marg” Scarberry and Wanda “Tot” Runyon. He was retired from Owens-Illinois, where he was a mold maker. He was a member of the Huntington Lodge No. 53 AF&AM, Huntington Scottish Rite, Moose Lodge and Kellogg Independent Holiness Church. He is survived by his daughter, Jessica Matthews; grandsons, Steven, Brandon and Jacob Johnson; brothers and sisters, George “Al” Morris, Carlos “Jimmy” Morris and Glenn Morris, Dauretta “Faye” Lindquist, Linda “Kay” Morrison and Carolyn “Sue” Wade. He will be sadly missed by his many nieces and nephews, as well as several beloved friends. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. There will be no services or visitation, per his request. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.

