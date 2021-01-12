ROBERT GARFIELD ADKINS, 78, of Huntington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, December 26, 2020, in the Hershel Williams VA Medical Center. Robert was a military veteran serving in both the U.S. Army and the U.S. Navy. Robert was always a kind and considerate individual who will be greatly missed by his friends and family. Surviving Robert are sister, Alma Lewis, and his lifelong companion, Judie Ann Holderby. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family, and service will be private. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com

