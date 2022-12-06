Robert Glen Miller
SYSTEM

ROBERT GLEN MILLER, 85 of West Hamlin, passed away on December 4, 2022, following a brief illness. He leaves behind the love of his life, Delora Faye Holton Miller. He was born November 5, 1937, to the late Clyde Ulysses and Pearl Ellen Summers Miller.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, John and Lovie Holton; sister baby Delores Miller, Dainty and husband Junior Brickles; brothers Jennings and wife Tennessee Miller, Eugene Miller, Lovell Miller, Roy Miller, and Jimmie Miller; as well as brothers-in-law Amzie Johnson, Rayond Farra, Ray Holton and Monty Holton.

