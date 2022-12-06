ROBERT GLEN MILLER, 85 of West Hamlin, passed away on December 4, 2022, following a brief illness. He leaves behind the love of his life, Delora Faye Holton Miller. He was born November 5, 1937, to the late Clyde Ulysses and Pearl Ellen Summers Miller.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws, John and Lovie Holton; sister baby Delores Miller, Dainty and husband Junior Brickles; brothers Jennings and wife Tennessee Miller, Eugene Miller, Lovell Miller, Roy Miller, and Jimmie Miller; as well as brothers-in-law Amzie Johnson, Rayond Farra, Ray Holton and Monty Holton.
Robert was born in Lincoln County and lived most of his childhood in Logan County. He served four years in the United States Air Force and retired from the Department of Highways in West Hamlin. He was a faithful member of Center Point United Baptist Church. He enjoyed being outdoors, gardening, and porch sitting, visiting with his friends, family, and neighbors. Above all things, though, he loved his family.
He is survived by his daughter Robin and Jason Vanhoose, and his son Keith and Jeanetta Perry Miller; sisters Mary Johnson, Dorothy Dailey Farra, Doris Ebbers Tackett, and Margaret and John Bench; brothers Tommy and Barbara Miller; brothers-in-law Ed Holton, Francis Willard and Anita Holton; sisters-in-law Macil Miller, Patsy Holton, and Janice Holton; grandchildren Kyle and Kobe Chapman, Colin, Joshua and Lauren Vanhoose, and Ada Perry. He also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family, including a special former son-in-law, Chip Chapman.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the nurses and therapy staff of Centerwell Home Health, as well as the compassionate staff from Hospice of Huntington, which was such a great source of comfort and support.
Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at Center Point Baptist Church, with Pastor Lenny Romans officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the funeral. Burial will take place in the Holton-Miller Family Cemetery in West Hamlin. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, will be handling the arrangements.
